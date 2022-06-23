Winnipeg Jets Unveil 2022 Pre-Season Schedule

The Winnipeg Jets will open the 2022 pre-season in Edmonton against the Oilers on Sunday, September 25.

That will be the first of six pre-season games the Jets will play this fall as part of their exhibition schedule, which the league released Thursday.

Winnipeg’s games will be evenly split between the road and Canada Life Centre with opponents Edmonton, Ottawa, Montreal and Calgary.

A special pre-game ceremony on Saturday, October 1 will see the Dale Hawerchuk statue officially unveiled in True North Square.

The Jets finish working out any kinks when they face the Calgary Flames on the road on October 7.

See the complete 2022 pre-season schedule below: