Celebrate Canada Day at Assiniboia Downs

Folks at Assiniboia Downs love to use the word, “spectacular,” when discussing their 2022 Canada Day celebration.

Based on the two-day lineup, they probably have every right to do so.

Starting with an EDM dance party on Friday and ending with the Fireworks Spectacular (there’s that word again) on Saturday night, it will be a two-day celebration for the first time in the history of ASD.

“In a way, this is the Night Market moving to Canada Day,” said Cory O’Grodnik, the event coordinator. “It’s the first time we’ve ever done this on Canada Day because, in the past, we’ve always had horse racing on Canada Day.”

The party starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday with a special Summer of Sound event called the “Canada Day Eve Block Party” featuring DJs 4Korners and Frank Walker. The party goes right through to 11.

“Thursday is a partnership between us and Summer of Sound,” explained O’Grodnik. “He has some pretty good DJs coming and it will be just like a block party. It will be a younger crowd than what we’ll have on Canada Day and that’s definitely pretty cool.

“Sunday is Canada Day from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. We’re having the usual, everything that’s been popular in the past. We’re having food trucks, local artisans, bands, a special performance from Juno Award winner Hawksley Workman and, of course, we have the fireworks.

“We also have a dancing fire show, which I am quite excited to see. People who dance with fire, that’s what I’ve been told. Can’t wait.”

On Saturday, the Canada Day fireworks and festival open at 1 p.m. and will rock until 11 p.m. There will be a fireworks display by CanFire Pyrotechnics, kids’ activities, live bands, beer gardens, 20 food carts and two food trucks, and more than 100 local artisans. Tickets are $10 while kids five and under are free. Parking is $5.

“With the food carts and food trucks, it will definitely give you a taste of everything,” said O’Grodnik. “This will be a great event and we always go hard on the fireworks. We also have plenty of kids’ activities, so it’s fun for the whole family.”