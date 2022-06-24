Winnipeg Man Sentenced in Human Trafficking Case

Winnipeg police say a 33-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in prison following a human trafficking investigation.

Project Bluff ran from 2019 to 2021 in response to a suspect who was alleged to have recruited and directed females to provide sexual services for hire.

Search warrants were executed at three Winnipeg rental properties in April 2021, where the suspect was arrested and $42,000 in cash was seized.

Police say two victims were advertised online for massages, which later transitioned into sex with paying clients.

Ferosh Tailor was sentenced in May to three years for the charge of material benefit from sexual services.

Police say the conviction is the first of its kind in Manitoba to produce such a substantial sentence.

Watch Friday’s news conference: