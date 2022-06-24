Winnipeg Cannabis Shop Workers Unionize

Workers at all nine The Joint Cannabis Shop locations in Winnipeg have voted to unionize.

The vote to join UFCW Local 832 makes The Joint the first unionized, private-sector cannabis retail chain in Manitoba.

“I want to congratulate these young workers for taking this first step,” said Jeff Traeger, president of UFCW Local 832. “We look forward to working together to improve their workplace and bring them the fairness they deserve.”

The Joint has roughly 100 workers, including management that will join UFCW. The union will soon reach out to the employer to ask for bargaining dates and start the process of working towards their first collective agreement.

Voting took place online from June 21-23, with results showing overwhelming support in favour of joining the union.