Woman Arrested in Homicide on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP have made an arrest in a homicide on Pine Creek First Nation that occurred Thursday night.

Officers were called to a residence just after 9 p.m. for a report of a man having been stabbed.

The 51-year-old victim was located with life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital where he died.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

Winnipegosis RCMP continue to investigate.