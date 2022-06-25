Gimli International Film Festival Screening Over 70 Films

After two years, the Gimli International Film Festival is back in full force to screen more than 70 diverse and acclaimed films this summer.

The festival has pulled back the curtain on its 2022 lineup, showcasing critical, engaging, and entertaining cinema.

“We are very grateful that we can bring the festival back to the community of Gimli this summer and welcome back our many visitors for whom attending the festival has become a part of their summer tradition,” said GIFF executive director Alan Wong.

“It has become Manitoba’s premier film festival, bringing film buffs, filmmakers, and industry professionals all together to celebrate on the shores of Lake Winnipeg.”

GIFF will screen 34 women-initiated projects in this year’s program. As a part of the Future is Ours Film Series, GIFF will kick off its opening night with “Band,” an Icelandic documentary feature by director Álfrún Örnólfsdóttir, a make-it-or-break story of three bandmates juggling motherhood and artistic pursuits in a youth-obsessed, gender-biased industry.

The Oscar-nominated Swedish film, “Worst Person in the World,” will play the Gimli Theatre on Thursday, July 21. Directed by Joachim Trier, the romantic black comedy chronicles a young women’s quest for love as she struggles to find her career path and navigate life-altering changes of heart.

“Flee,” the animated documentary feature by Jonas Poher Rasmussen spearheads 2SLGBTQ+ representation at the festival this year.

The full festival schedule is available on gimlifilm.com.

ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor of the Gimli International Film Festival, running July 20-24.