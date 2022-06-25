Goldeyes Trade Lucas, Stafford Jr. Named All-Star Starter

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have traded right-handed pitcher Josh Lucas to the Cleburne Railroaders in exchange for cash considerations.

Lucas was 1-2 with a 5.83 ERA in eight starts for the Goldeyes this season. The Lakeland, Florida native struck out 34 batters in 41.2 innings.

The Goldeyes’ active roster currently stands at 23 players.

In other Fish news, catcher Deon Stafford Jr. has been voted as the starting catcher for the West Division in the American Association All-Star Game.

Stafford is hitting .248 with eight doubles, four home runs, 21 RBI, and a .446 slugging percentage in 30 games played.