Canadian Centre for Child Protection Receives $20K to Expand Resources

WINNIPEG — The Canadian Centre for Child Protection is receiving $20,000 through the province’s Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund.

The funding will expand the centre’s training and resources in school divisions to help safeguard children from sexual victimization and reduce crime.

“This funding will help this organization continue its free public education efforts in the Lord Selkirk and Frontier school divisions through its programming that has had been previously well-received in several school divisions in Winnipeg,” said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

C3P’s program involves working with school divisions to support educators and parents in a community crime-prevention effort by providing public awareness training and age-appropriate, in-class safety education and crime prevention activities.

The program had been successfully piloted in several Winnipeg school divisions including St. James-Assiniboia, Seine River, Pembina Trails, Louis Riel, River East Transcona and Division scolaire franco-manitobaine.