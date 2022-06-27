Man Fatally Injured in Weekend Shooting

Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue.

Officers were called to a residence at around 10:30 a.m. when they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as Aaron Ashton McKay, 31, of Winnipeg.

Police believe there was a gathering of people at the home when McKay was shot.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).