Summer Signals Start of Winnipeg’s Construction Season

WINNIPEG — With summer officially underway, the city’s construction season can also now begin.

In what many motorists, cyclists and pedestrians often despise every year, roads across the city will be torn up, rebuilt and fixed, covering 175 lane kilometres of infrastructure improvements over the coming months.

“Fixing Winnipeg’s roads has been a priority during my time in office and next year, we’ll reach over $1 billion in investments in road repairs since 2014,” said Mayor Brian Bowman on Monday.

Nearly 200 construction projects are planned city-wide at a cost of approximately $165 million. Work will include local and regional streets, back lanes, sidewalks, and active transportation routes. The city says nearly all of the scheduled projects have been tendered to date.

The province will also contribute an additional $8.9 million for infrastructure improvements in Winnipeg.

This year’s key road projects include: