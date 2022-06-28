How to Celebrate Canada Day at Assiniboine Park

WINNIPEG — Canada Day celebrations will be back to their regular format at Assiniboine Park on Friday after two years of scaled-down festivities.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is hosting a free, family-friendly event to mark the July 1st holiday.

Running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Canada Day will open with an Indigenous blessing followed by a day filled with live music, a local market, kids’ activities and food trucks.

“On Canada Day, as we gather with friends and family, our goal is to create a welcoming space for all members of our community to come together and celebrate the natural beauty of our country and its people while also taking time to reflect on our past and how we can work together to make Canada a better place for all,” said APC spokesperson Laura Cabak.

Entertainment at the Lyric Theatre will feature The Small Glories, Sierra Noble, Jérémie and the Delicious Hounds, Fubuki Daiko, African Drumming & Dancing by Drum Cafe, SPK Iskry, and the Walking Wolf Dancers & Singers.

Entertainment at the Performance Garden at The Leaf will include Raine Hamilton, Winnipeg Steel Orchestra Duo and Duo Cochi.

A free park and ride will shuttle revellers from the Canadian Mennonite University at 500 Shaftesbury Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There won’t be fireworks this year and picnic sites will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A complete rundown of Canada Day events at Assiniboine Park can be found online.