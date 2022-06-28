Centro Caboto Centre to See Facility Upgrades

The Centro Caboto Centre on Wilkes Avenue is receiving funding from the federal government to complete upgrades to the facility.

The centre has celebrated and promoted Italian culture in Manitoba for more than 20 years through programming, events and services.

Ottawa is investing up to $100,000, while the Italian Canadian League of Manitoba Inc. is investing up to $150,000 towards upgrades.

“Centro Caboto Centre is our very own Italian and multi-cultural event centre inviting all diverse world cultures into our facility,” said Tony Pesce, president, Italian Canadian League of Manitoba Inc. and Vincenzo Gabriele, executive director, Centro Caboto Centre, in a joint statement.

“Manitoba’s Italian communities have long awaited the centre’s reopening and since doing so, have seen over 3,000 guests per week in attendance at Centro Caboto.”

Improvements include replacing mechanical heat units, installing new LED lighting, and upgrading bathroom fixtures.