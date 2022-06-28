Man Dies Following Collision with Suspected Drunk Driver

A 26-year-old man has died following a collision with a vehicle on Sherritt Avenue in Lynn Lake.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the vehicle-pedestrian collision last Saturday just after 2 a.m., where the man had been hit while walking on the road.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries and later transferred to Winnipeg.

A 43-year-old woman driving the vehicle wasn’t injured but was arrested at the scene for impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Police say the driver provided breath samples that showed she was over the legal limit.

The man succumbed to his injuries on Monday in hospital.

The woman was re-arrested on charges of impaired driving causing death. She will appear in court on August 23.

RCMP continue to investigate.