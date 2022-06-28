Man Kicked in the Head During Robbery at The Forks

Winnipeg police say a man and his daughter were robbed at The Forks on Monday evening, which ended with the man being sent to hospital.

At around 8 p.m., the two adult victims were in a parking lot at The Forks when an unknown group of teenage girls demanded money. The suspects began kicking the man in the head when he refused to hand over any cash. His daughter was able to call 911 before the group began assaulting her and smashed her phone before running away.

Three of the suspects were located by police, while the others escaped.

The man was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Two girls, aged 13 and 15, are facing robbery-related charges and were released.

A warrant has been issued for a 14-year-old girl on similar charges.