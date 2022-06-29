Canada Day Weekend Hours: What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Canada Day brings with it several holiday closures, including the following on Friday, July 1.

Here’s a list of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg this long weekend.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Closed

Grant Park — Closed

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Open Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — Closed

Polo Park — Open Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

Most Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations will be open on Canada Day from 11 a.m. to either 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. All Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For individual store hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Friday, July 1.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Friday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)

Friday, July 1 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Friday, July 1 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Friday, July 1, with additional bus service on Route 11 Portage between the hours of 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. to allow for travel between The Forks and Assiniboine Park.

Additionally, bus service will be extended Friday evening on routes exiting downtown, with the last buses leaving downtown at approximately 12:40 a.m. However, Canada Day festivities at The Forks end at 6 p.m.

Indoor Pools

On Friday, July 1, Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.; and Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. All other indoor pools are closed.

Outdoor Pools, Wading Pools and Spray Pads

City of Winnipeg outdoor aquatic services will be open (weather permitting) on Friday, July 1. All outdoor pools, including heated and non-heated pools and spray pads, will be open. Wading pools begin opening on a staggered basis beginning July 1.

Fitness and Leisure Centres

On Friday, July 1, Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. All other fitness and leisure centres are closed.

Library Services

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Friday, July 1.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Friday, July 1.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; however, the Administration Office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed on Friday, July 1.