Increased Health-Care Facility Visitation Changes in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Expanded health-care visitation privileges amid reduced levels of COVID-19 transmission will take effect across Manitoba on Thursday.

Shared Health says an increase in the number of designated caregivers will move from two to four in health facilities. Designated caregivers will also no longer have to wear eye protection during visits or while providing care or support to a loved one.

The province is also increasing the number of caregivers from one to two in emergency departments and urgent care centres as well as some diagnostic services.

For cancer patients, one designated caregiver may now attend some appointments, including radiation therapy. Access to outpatient cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, will remain restricted.

While indoor masking rules remain in place at health-care facilities, medical masks will no longer be required to be worn during outdoor visits.

Other changes include additional social visitors, the resumption of certain activities in long-term care facilities, such as singing, and newly-admitted personal care home residents allowed to isolate, rather than quarantine, for 10 days.

Shared Health says these changes may vary by facility and be at the discretion of staff.