Two Men Stabbed Outside of The Forks

WINNIPEG — Two men in their 20s were stabbed outside of The Forks early Wednesday and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police say the stabbings occurred at around 12:30 a.m. The attack also sent a woman in her 20s, who wasn’t stabbed, to hospital with minor injuries.

Six suspects were located in the area and arrested by police, including four youths and two adults.

The victims were later upgraded to stable condition.

No charges have been laid and police continue to investigate.

The incident is the second violent attack at The Forks in recent days. On Monday evening, a man was kicked in the head during an attempted robbery.