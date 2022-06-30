Temporary Lane Reduction for Daly Overpass Construction

Ongoing construction to the Daly Overpass in Brandon will reduce traffic around the area beginning next week.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure says Highway 10 (18th Street) will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction from Princess Avenue to Parker Boulevard starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 4 and continuing until approximately July 18.

Vehicles travelling southbound on 18th Street will not be allowed to turn left (east) on Rosser Avenue. Motorists wanting to turn left are advised to follow a detour route on Princess Avenue, 19th Street and Rosser Avenue.

The province says the road closure is to accommodate the relocation of utilities and installation of drainage works associated with the new Daly Overpass Canadian Pacific Railway bridges.

The ongoing closure of Pacific Avenue will remain in effect until approximately December 2022.

The Daly Overpass project will see the construction of a new four-lane bridge with a separate pedestrian and active transportation bridge. The design will also include new on and off-ramps to connect 18th Street with Pacific Avenue, new pathways, and sidewalk and pavement upgrades.