Fish and Wildlife Protection Projects Receive $1M

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has awarded more than $1 million in funding for 35 fish and wildlife improvement projects.

The funds are coming from the province’s Fish and Wildlife Enhancement Fund to support habitat conservation and sustainable use of Manitoba’s fish and wildlife populations.

“The Fish Biology and Aquatic Conservation Lab at the University of Winnipeg is very appreciative of the contributions we have received from FWEF,” said Caleb Hasler, assistant professor of biology, University of Winnipeg, whose projects were among the funding recipients.

“Our projects aim to support provincial fisheries staff by providing them with scientific support to help understand Manitoba’s amazing recreational fisheries.”

Non-profit groups, academic institutions and community organizations can apply for funding toward eligible expenses for projects including: