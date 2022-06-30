There’s Room to Work in Manitoba’s Hotel Industry

WINNIPEG — A new government-funded campaign is promoting hundreds of available jobs in Manitoba’s hotel industry.

The Manitoba Hotel Association has launched the “There’s Room For You” recruitment campaign to fill a variety of positions in urban and rural hotels.

“The pandemic had a devastating impact on the hotel industry in Manitoba,” said Scott Jocelyn, president and CEO of the Manitoba Hotel Association.

“We’re seeing strong signs that the industry is recovering, but many of our members still need to fill positions that were lost due to the pandemic. Promoting these jobs is our way of showing that the industry is bouncing back.”

The MHA says it hopes the campaign recruits energetic and passionate people, including those seeking part-time opportunities and long-term professional careers.

“Some of the positions require special training, but many do not,” added Jocelyn. “Whether you’re a young adult, a student, a new Canadian or a person returning to the workforce, working in a hotel is a fantastic opportunity for you to learn and grow in your career.”

Both the provincial and federal governments are funding the campaign.

Job-seekers can apply online at TheresRoomForYou.ca.