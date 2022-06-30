Winnipeg’s Wading Pools Opening on Friday

It won’t be the hottest weekend weather-wise, but Winnipeg’s wading pools will begin opening for the season on Friday.

Central Park (wading pool and spray pad), Dakota Park (1188 Dakota St.), McKittrick Park (790 Rathgar Ave.) and St. John’s Park (2 Fowler St.) will all be available to cool off in this weekend.

The renovated wading pool at St. Charles Park, 3684 Ness Ave., will reopen on Saturday, July 2.

Operating hours for the wading pools can be found on the city’s website.

Spray pads will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week until September 5.

Unheated outdoor pools and Fort Garry Lions outdoor pool opened today for the season.