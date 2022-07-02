Goldeyes’ Ramirez Honoured for Pitching Efforts

Winnipeg Goldeyes’ right-handed pitcher Luis Ramirez has been named the American Association’s pitcher of the month for June.

In six starts last month, Ramirez was 5-0 with a 1.93 ERA. The 29-year-old allowed one or zero earned runs in five of the six starts, and struck out 43 versus only 10 walks over 37.1 innings pitched.

Ramirez is currently tied for first in the American Association in wins (5), 16th in ERA (4.03), tied for first in strikeouts (62), and eighth in innings pitched (51.1).

Ramirez originally signed as an international free agent with the Cleveland Guardians in 2010 as an outfielder before transitioning to the mound with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012. In seven professional seasons as a pitcher, Ramirez is 18-7 with 18 saves and a 3.12 ERA in 161 appearances, nine of them as a starting pitcher.