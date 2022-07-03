Suspect Injured in Police-Involved Shooting: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say the province’s Independent Investigation Unit has been notified following a police-involved shooting in Shamattawa.

Police were called Saturday afternoon for a report of a man walking down a street in the community armed with a gun.

While patrolling the area, officers heard gunshots and soon located a suspect outside of a home. During the interaction, police opened fire on the 22-year-old male suspect.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken to the local nursing station.

No officers were physically injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.