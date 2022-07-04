New Spray Pad Coming to Adsum Park

WINNIPEG — A new spray pad in northwest Winnipeg is planned for Adsum Park.

All three levels of government announced funding Monday for the 3,000-square-foot accessible spray pad and other park features.

“Community projects of this scale are possible when various levels of government work together for the benefit of Winnipeggers,” said Old Kildonan city councillor Devi Sharma.

“Spray pads offer affordable fun during our beautiful summers, and I know that families in our community are going to enjoy this amenity for years to come.”

The project will also include asphalt pathways and seating areas, fencing, benches, picnic tables, bike rack, shade structures, and upgraded landscaping.

The city is contributing $1.3 million, with the province and the federal government each spending $300,000 and $400,000, respectively.

Construction is anticipated to start in spring 2023, with the pray pad opening in summer 2024.

Watch Monday’s news conference: