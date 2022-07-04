Police Investigate Corydon Nightclub Shooting

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect following a nightclub shooting on Corydon Avenue last Saturday.

Gunshots rang out at around 2 a.m. shortly after a person was asked to leave a bar in the 700 block. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at security, and then left before firing the gun a short distance away.

The suspect got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

Police are trying to determine if there are any other victims as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477)