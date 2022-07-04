St. Boniface Hospital Appoints New Health Leader

WINNIPEG — St. Boniface Hospital has appointed a new president and CEO in Nicole Aminot.

Aminot, who had been the organization’s interim leader since October 2021, was selected as the successful candidate following a national recruiting process.

Aminot started with the hospital in 2008 as an account manager. She rose through the ranks to become director of finance, then chief financial officer and executive director of support services.

She replaces Martine Bouchard, who stepped down as president and CEO last fall due to personal reasons. Bouchard had come under fire for travelling to and from her home in Montreal during the pandemic to carry out her executive duties in Winnipeg.