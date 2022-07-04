RCMP Investigating Suspicious Death in Norway House

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Norway House over the weekend.

Police say they responded to a report of a man in medical distress the evening of July 2 at a home in the Paupanekis Point area.

A 41-year-old man from Norway House Cree Nation was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say it’s believed the victim was in a physical altercation with an unknown person on July 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norway House RCMP at (204) 359-6715 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.