Carjacking Suspect Dove Through Window, Bit Officer: Police

WINNIPEG — A man who was carjacked on Canada Day had the suspect dive through his window to gain control of his vehicle.

Police say the driver was stopped near Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street at around 6:45 p.m. when an unknown man jumped on the hood of his car, screaming. He then dove head-first through the open passenger window and punched the driver in the face. The victim managed to exit the vehicle and the suspect sped off.

The driver then collided with another vehicle at Arlington Street and Logan Avenue. All three adults in the second vehicle were taken to hospital to be treated.

A third vehicle, which was parked, suffered damaged as a result of the collision but no injuries were reported.

Officers arrived at the scene and placed the suspect under arrest, at which time he allegedly bit one of them on the upper body. The officer was treated in hospital for their injury.

A 28-year-old Winnipeg man faces numerous charges, including impaired driving, and was released to appear in court.