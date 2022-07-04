Woman, 19, Killed in Manitoba Highway Crash

A 19-year-old woman from Lake St. Martin First Nation has died following a single-vehicle crash in the RM of Grahamdale.

Manitoba RCMP say five people were travelling eastbound at around 7 p.m. on June 30 on Road 188 N near Road 44 W when the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled.

The 19-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, while four others — two women, aged 18 and 21, and two men, aged 24 and 27 — were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Gypsumville RCMP continue to investigate.