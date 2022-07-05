Manitobans to Receive Quarterly Climate Incentive Payments

WINNIPEG — Manitobans can soon look forward to receiving quarterly payments through the Climate Action Incentive (CAI).

The federal government’s approach to pollution pricing is an effort to fight climate change and will put money back into the pockets of Canadians.

Starting on July 15, people living in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta — provinces where the federal pollution pricing system applies — will receive the first quarterly CAI payment.

For the 2022-23 fiscal year, a family of four will receive $832 in Manitoba. Families in rural and small communities are eligible to receive an extra 10 percent.

“Manitobans want clean air and a healthy future for their children and grandchildren,” said Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the minister of environment and climate change.

“Pollution pricing is a proven, effective, and affordable way of reducing polluting carbon emission across the province. By making incentive payments directly to households every quarter, we’re taking real action to fight climate change and to make life more affordable for families across Manitoba.”

The first payment will be a “double-up” payment that will return proceeds from the first two quarters of the 2022-23 year (April–June, and July–September). Quarterly payments will follow in October 2022 and January 2023.

Canadians will receive the payments through the Canada Revenue Agency if they’re eligible.