Woman Charged in Dauphin Drugs, Weapons Bust

Manitoba RCMP in Dauphin have charged a woman following a big bust of drugs, cash and weapons.

Officers pulled over a vehicle in Dauphin on July 1 as part of an ongoing investigation, where they found cocaine, illicit prescription drugs, and cash.

Police then searched a related residence on 4th Avenue SE, where officers seized 176 grams of cocaine, illicit cannabis, more prescription drugs, cash, a loaded rifle, unstamped cigarettes, and multiple drug trafficking paraphernalia items.

Katie Ann Schabler, 42, from Dauphin was arrested and charged with several offences. She remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.