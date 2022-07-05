Two Killed in Crash with Semi Near Glenboro

Two people have died following a crash with a semi-trailer truck in the RM of Glenboro-South Cypress.

Manitoba RCMP say a vehicle travelling south on Highway 5 on Monday night entered the intersection and collided with the semi, which was heading east on Highway 2.

The driver of the vehicle, a 91-year-old man, along with his 86-year-old female passenger, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Both were from the RM of Glenboro-South Cypress.

The 58-year-old Souris man driving the semi suffered minor injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.