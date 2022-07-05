Police Believe Missing Winnipeg Man is a Victim of Foul Play

A Winnipeg man who went missing last winter may have been the victim of foul play.

Police on Tuesday released new details in the disappearance of Robert Hutchison, who last communicated with his family on January 30, 2021.

Hutchison, who was 33 at the time, was reported missing by police on March 5, 2021.

He was last seen somewhere in the area of Manitoba Avenue and Artillery Street — an area Hutchison was familiar with and known to frequent.

Police are asking the public to recall if they saw or heard anything unusual during the night of January 31, 2021.

Hutchison is described as 5’10” with a medium build and a light brown brush-cut hair style and hazel eyes.

In a statement, Hutchison’s family said: “Please break the silence that has kept us in the dark for over a year and a half. By being silent you share in the guilt; by coming forward, you will help this family learn what has happened to our son and help us.”

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Robert Hutchison is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6250.

