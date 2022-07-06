Manitoba Expanding Access to High-Dose Flu Vaccine

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is expanding eligibility for the high-dose influenza vaccine this fall to include all adults aged 65 years and older.

Currently, the high-dose vaccine is only available to those 65 and older who meet specific eligibility requirements, such as residing in long-term care facilities or assisted living housing.

The change follows recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization to use the high-dose influenza vaccine for adults aged 65 and older when available.

“There is good evidence the high-dose influenza vaccine provides better protection for older adults compared to the standard dose influenza vaccine,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“Expanding eligibility will support improved outcomes in this age group, and reduce illness, hospitalization and post-influenza death.”

The province’s seasonal flu campaign will launch in the coming months.