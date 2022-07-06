Rise Against Added to Burt Block Parties Lineup

American punk rock band Rise Against has been added to the Burt Block Parties lineup, along with PUP and Cancer Bats.

The bands will perform on Saturday, August 20 as part of the downtown Winnipeg music festival outside the Burton Cummings Theatre.

The event takes place over two weekends in August and already includes headliners Peach Pit on August 12, The Watchmen on August 13, and Nazareth on August 19.

Other performers on the ticket include I Mother Earth, Bif Naked, Streetheart and Headpins.

Advance tickets are $79.50 plus fees and go on sale Friday, July 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.