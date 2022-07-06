Flooded-Out Roadways Reopen in Whiteshell Provincial Park

Roadways that have been closed for months due to flooding have fully reopened in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

The province on Wednesday said Provincial Road 307 is now open through the north Whiteshell area from Seven Sisters Falls to Rennie.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure is continuing ongoing repairs of PR 307 and floodwaters remain on the road in some areas.

The Caddy Lake Tunnels have also reopened. However, water levels remain high with very strong currents. Paddling through the tunnels is not recommended until water levels recede further.

The Otter Falls and White Lake campgrounds remain impacted by floodwaters and will remain closed until at least July 29.

“Future rainfall may continue to make wet conditions worse in several other campgrounds across the province, which could result in partial campsite closures,” the province said in a release.

Some restrictions remain in certain areas, such as watercraft restrictions on lakes in Nopiming and Whiteshell provincial parks. Updated information on which provincial parks are offering specific services can be found at ManitobaParks.com.