RCMP Seize 10,000 Illegal Cigarettes at Thompson Airport

Manitoba RCMP have put a dent in the illegal trade of unstamped cigarettes with a recent seizure of 10,000 smokes.

Officers were tipped off that cocaine may have been taken into Lac Brochet on a flight on July 4. Police identified three suspects at the Thompson Municipal Airport en route to Lac Brochet.

Multiple cartons of unstamped cigarettes were located in their luggage, but no cocaine was found.

Three men, aged 27, 45 and 56, from Lac Brochet, were arrested and are facing multiple charges. They were released from custody pending a court date.