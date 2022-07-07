Manitoba Parks Waiving Admission Next Week

Manitobans can visit provincial parks free of charge next week.

From July 11-17, vehicle permits won’t be required at any provincial park. Overnight camping fees still apply along with fees to national parks.

The free entry week also includes Canada’s Parks Day on July 16. Family fun activities, barbeques and prize draws are planned for the celebration. Event details are available at local campground offices and at ManitobaParks.com.

“From hiking and birdwatching in lush boreal forests to exploring intriguing historic sites that showcase our province’s cultural heritage to paddling a pristine, tranquil lake, Manitoba’s provincial parks have something for everyone,” said Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton .

For the rest of the summer, provincial park permits can be purchased at ManitobaElicensing.ca.