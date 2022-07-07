‘Happy Fridays’ Launching in Osborne Village

Fridays in Osborne Village are guaranteed to be a fun time this summer!

The Osborne Village BIZ is launching Happy Fridays in the Village beginning tomorrow (Friday, of course).

From July 8-29, programming will include community workouts, live concerts, sales from area retailers, a pop-up patio and happy hour drink specials.

“We’re building a new Osborne Village for the future, we have all the key ingredients for a thriving urban neighbourhood — it’s time we worked together to improve Osborne Village this summer and beyond,” said Lindsay Somers, executive director of the Osborne Village BIZ.

“A lot has changed since March 2020 — 20 new businesses have opened that most people would never notice unless they’re walking the streets. With two major mixed-use developments underway, Osborne Village is undeniably in an upswing.”

On Tuesday, demolition began of two former buildings that housed AAA Consignment and Gags Unlimited. The empty lots will pave the way for future development in the village.

Additional Osborne Village BIZ summer pilot projects include living walking and culinary tours, a Cool Streets public art mural at the Bell Tower and the New Synonym mural public art project.

Live concert schedule at the Bell Tower

July 8 — Bobby Desjarlais

July 15 — Tobacco Flowers and Gin

July 22 — Frannie Klein and Gator Beaulieu

July 29 — The Prairie Joggers

All concerts start at 7 p.m. and are free to attend. The first 50 people in attendance will receive a complimentary Mary Brown’s Chicken meal. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.

A full calendar of summer events happening in Osborne Village can be found at OsborneVillageBiz.com.