Two Men Charged After Drone Flies Drugs into Stony Mountain Institution

Two men from B.C. have been arrested and charged after a drone was used to fly drugs into Stony Mountain Institution north of Winnipeg.

Manitoba RCMP were alerted just after 3 a.m. on July 3 about a drone flying above the prison. A suspicious vehicle was also spotted on a backroad near the facility.

Officers soon pulled the vehicle over on Highway 7 near Provincial Road 321 and noticed the drone in the backseat.

Police also recovered drugs in the area where the drone was operating, including a quantity of methamphetamine. Staff at the prison reported seeing a drone in the area the day before and had found a similar package.

A resident living in the area turned over a suspicious package to police the following day, which also contained controlled substances packaged in the same manner as the others.

On Wednesday, Winnipeg police were notified by an Airbnb property owner on Stradbrook Avenue after discovering a gun and a large quantity of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs.

Police say the rental had been occupied by the two same men connected to the drone investigation, but they didn’t return to the property due to their recent arrests.

Shahram Tokhy, 20, from Vancouver, and Jalen Falk, 22, from Burnaby, have been charged with several drugs and weapons offences related to both incidents.

Both men remain in custody and police are continuing to investigate.