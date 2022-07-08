Manitoba Government Lays Out Banned Activities on the Legislature Grounds

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is getting set to fine people who set up encampments on the legislature grounds.

The Progressive Conservative cabinet has approved a list of banned activities that also includes setting a fire, damaging property and using a vehicle to block public access to the grounds.

People who break the rules can be evicted from the grounds and face fines of up to $5,000.

The list of banned activities follows a law passed by the legislature earlier this year that gave cabinet the authority to determine what can and cannot occur on the grounds.

There have been three encampments in recent months, including a noisy protest against COVID-19 restrictions that involved large trucks blocking the main entrance to the grounds during the winter.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen has said people have the right to protest on the grounds, but should not be allowed to set up permanent structures or damage property.

Last summer, protesters hauled down a statue of Queen Victoria and removed its head following the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools.

The government has said the statue was damaged beyond repair and there is no word yet on what will be installed in its place.