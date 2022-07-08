Wesmen Wrestling Alum Higgins Earns Hall of Fame Induction

A three-time national champion wrestler, who battled on the mat for the University of Winnipeg, has been inducted into the Canada West Hall of Fame.

Finn Higgins had a standout career with the Winnipeg Wesmen and is the first wrestler from UWinnipeg to earn such an honour.

“Finn Higgins had an amazing career with the Wesmen, never losing a match — many of which he seemed to have already won before the referee started things,” said Dave Cook, Wesmen’s director of athletics.

“He was a pleasure to watch and get to know and it was wonderful to see him end his career with a U Sports gold medal in Winnipeg. He will forever be remembered as a Wesmen great and we’re thrilled to see him inducted into the Canada West Hall of Fame.”

Higgins, known as Mr. Perfect, won three straight national championships from 2015 through 2017, winning gold in 2015 at 90 kilograms at both the Canada West and U Sports levels before moving up to 100 kg the following year and capturing conference and national gold. In 2017, Higgins went undefeated and completed a three-for-three run of perfection capped off with yet another conference and national gold medal.

Higgins, a product of Heritage Hall, Okla., came to the Wesmen after transferring from NCAA Division I Wyoming and after a standout high school career at Heritage Hall Prep, where he was the Class 3A state champion his senior year.

— With files from Wesmen Athletics