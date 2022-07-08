Suspects at Large After Stolen Vehicle Pursuits

Winnipeg police are looking for two people who were involved in a series of stolen vehicle incidents on Wednesday.

Officers were patrolling in the area of Des Meurons Street and Goulet Street at around 7:15 p.m. when they spotted a stolen vehicle being driven by a female.

The driver took off towards downtown and ended up colliding with another vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Bridge. She continued to speed away into St. Boniface.

Once in the 600 block of Archibald Street, both the female and a man jumped out of the stolen vehicle into a second stolen vehicle. Police abandoned the chase once the suspects began speeding the wrong way down Marion Street, nearly missing oncoming traffic.

At around 7:45 p.m., police were alerted to a carjacking at a church parking lot in the 300 block of Munroe Avenue. An elderly woman in her 70s had her rental vehicle stolen, and the suspects took off along with the victim’s purse. Her credit card was later used at a convenience store. She victim was treated for minor injuries.

Police searched the area, but the suspects remain at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219.

In a news release on Friday, police didn’t mention Air 1 being utilized for the pursuits, which is usually the case in similar situations. The police helicopter is routinely removed from service for regular maintenance, but it’s not clear if that was the case on Wednesday evening.