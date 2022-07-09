Temporary Winnipeg Road Closures Taking Effect

Several road closures are taking effect on multiple Winnipeg streets in the coming days.

Motorists will want to take note of the following:

William Avenue

Westbound William Avenue, from McPhillips Street to Arlington Street, will be closed on Monday, July 11 at 7 a.m. until Friday, July 29 at 7 p.m. for a water main renewal project.

Empress Street

Southbound Empress Street East, from East Way to St. John Ambulance Way including the overpass, will be closed on Wednesday, July 13 at 9 a.m. until Saturday, July 16 at 3 p.m. for road construction.

Empress Street, from Jack Blick Avenue to Maroons Road, will be closed on Wednesday, July 13 at 9 a.m. until Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. for road construction. The east sidewalk will remain open.

Corydon Avenue

Corydon Avenue, from Sir John Franklin Road to Lindsay Street, will be closed on Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. until Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m. for road construction.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.