RCMP Investigating Suspicious Death in Canupawakpa Dakota Nation

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Canupawakpa Dakota Nation, west of Winnipeg.

Police were called to the scene of an assault at a residence in the community on Saturday morning.

When they arrived, a 36-year-old local man was found deceased inside. The death is being considered suspicious.

RCMP and the Manitoba First Nations Police Service continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MFNP at 1-833-978-0048 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.