Paediatric Cannabis Documentary Screening at Gimli Film Festival

A much-talked-about locally-made documentary exploring the subject of paediatric cannabis in youth medicine is about to make its Manitoba debut.

“Anything Can Happen” is the feature documentary by local filmmaker and director/producer, Chase Gouthro, who will screen the film at the upcoming Gimli International Film Festival.

“Bare Hand Films and our documentary families are thrilled to share the incredible Manitoban stories of how medical cannabis’ use in paediatric medicine can be life-changing for kids and their families,” said Gouthro.

“Gimli is an incredible film festival, and it’s the perfect place to share these local stories – I wouldn’t want to have our home province premiere anywhere else.”

Anything Can Happen tells the story of Dr. Jennifer Anderson, a Manitoba physician whose son Nicholas turned around from intractable epilepsy by using medical cannabis. She now advocates for and oversees the treatment of dozens of families who use cannabis to treat paediatric epilepsy, autism, and other medical complexities.

The award-winning documentary has already picked up accolades from the Montreal Independent Film Festival (Best Short Documentary) and the Toronto Documentary Short Film Festival (Best Direction), as well as selections and nominations in other festivals across the country.

The screening, set for Friday, July 22 at 6 p.m., is presented in partnership with Doc Manitoba, which will be presenting the film with the second annual Barry Lank Memorial Award at the event.

Tickets are available for purchase at gimlifilm.com.

Watch the trailer:

ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor of the Gimli International Film Festival.