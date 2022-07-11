Elderly Man Using Walker Assaulted with Wooden Board: Police

A man in his 70s was struck in the head with a wooden board while out for a walk on Sunday night, Winnipeg police say.

The victim, who was using a walker, was in the area of Disraeli Street and Henry Avenue at around 10 p.m. when he was hit from behind by the unknown suspect.

The man fell to the ground and the suspect fled on foot. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene and he was released.

A nearby security officer was notified of the assault by witnesses and chased after the suspect. The officer was able to hold the man until police arrived.

Dorian Reid Hardisty, 24, of Winnipeg, has been charged with assault with a weapon and public mischief. Police say he also provided a false name upon arrest.

He remains in custody.