Suspect Dies Following RCMP Shooting: Police Watchdog

A man who was shot by Manitoba RCMP in Shamattawa on July 2 has died from his injuries.

The 22-year-old man was reported to have been walking down a street in the community armed with a gun. While patrolling the area, officers heard gunshots and soon located a suspect outside of a home. During the interaction, police opened fire on the suspect.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken to the local nursing station.

On Monday, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said the man succumbed to his injuries on July 9.

“As this matter now involves a fatality, a request for a civilian monitor has been made to the Manitoba Police Commission,” the IIU said in a brief release.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.