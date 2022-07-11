Winnipeg Folk Festival Returns with Second-Highest Attendance

The Winnipeg Folk Festival attracted its second-highest attendance numbers on record over the weekend.

The four-day festival, which ran July 7-10, was the first full festival since 2019.

Organizers revealed on Monday the 47th edition of the festival drew in 74,000 attendees — just shy of the record set three years ago when 76,000 people flocked to Birds Hill Park.

“The festival weekend saw temperatures in the low to mid 30’s and on Saturday there was a threat of rain, thunder and tornadoes in surrounding areas, but it circumvented the festival site without disrupting the show,” organizers said in a news release.

The 48th edition of the Winnipeg Folk Festival will take place July 6-9, 2023.