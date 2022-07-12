Remains of Missing Boater Found in Jack River

The remains of a 63-year-old man who went missing shortly after he got into his boat have been found by Manitoba RCMP.

Norway House RCMP were notified just before 10 p.m. on July 9 that the man had left his residence on the Jack River at around 9 p.m. A short time later, the man’s boat was spotted empty floating down the river.

Officers from multiple agencies, the local fire department and volunteers searched for the man.

At around 7 a.m. on July 10, his remains were located in the river.

RCMP say an autopsy will be performed, but no criminality is suspected in his death.